ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Emily Mikulski hired Rock Solid Roofing in October 2017 to redo her roof, though she now regrets it.
“As you hear my little guy in the background, I was pregnant with him while trying to deal with all of this.”
She said State Farm paid Rock Solid Roofing $5400 dollars upfront for the work. Soon after, she said State Farm called her.
“They were contacting me to confirm that my roof was replaced and I was like no it's scheduled for… I think it was like two weeks from that point. And they were like oh okay because we've already received something from the contractor.”
Mikulski suspected Rock Solid roofing was trying to get the back-end check before any work had been done. When work did start, she said it wasn't what she was promised.
“We had interior damage and exterior and it wasn't totally fixed.
Although Mikulski said work wasn't completed, she said Terrance “TJ” Bruss, the owner of Rock Solid Roofing wanted the back-end check, money she had not yet received from her mortgage company. She said Bruss served her with a lawsuit for not paying within a certain window, a window she never agreed to. Mikulski ended up getting legal counsel and began to record phone calls with him.
In the end, Rock Solid Roofing agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against Mikulski.
CBS46 has been reporting on homeowners who say they paid Rock Solid Roofing in full but still got liens on their houses from a materials supplier.
CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson called Bruss, who claimed he was getting a loan to settle the debt.
“It makes me happy that CBS is taking this and trying to hold him accountable because it was very frustrating for us.”
If you have an issue with Rock Solid Roofing, you are encouraged to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Office. Click here to file a complaint.
For information about liens, click here.
For more information about roofing scams, click here.
