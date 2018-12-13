DUNWOODY (CBS46) -- Five more DeKalb County schools went on lockdown Thursday morning after receiving bomb threats that once again were determined to be hoaxes.
School district spokesman Andre Riley confirmed someone placed threatening calls to Montgomery Elementary School in Brookhaven, along with four schools in Dunwoody: Chestnut Elementary, Vanderlyn Elementary, Dunwoody Elementary and Dunwoody High School.
Officer Carlos Nino, a spokesman for the Brookhaven Police Department, happened to arrive at Montgomery Elementary School for an event Thursday morning just after the school received its threat.
“An actual school official picked up the phone and answered the call,” said Nino, who added that the caller said, “'We have explosive devices around the school getting ready to go off.’”
Nino said he called for backup as the school went into lockdown mode. Eventually, bomb-sniffing dogs found nothing, and officers deemed the school safe.
Nino said investigators determined the call was from a spoof number connected to an IP address based out of another country.
Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst has two children who attend Montgomery Elementary. He and other parents were relieved when they learned it was a hoax, but they were also frustrated.
“The people that propagated it wanted you guys [news reporters] to be here, and so this is just the nature of the thing,” Ernst said. “We just all need to not overreact to situations like this.”
Katie Frame’s son attends Dunwoody Elementary School, which was among the DeKalb County schools targeted a couple of weeks ago in a similar fashion.
“The school seems like it has everything under control,” Frame said. “The school has done a good job of keeping the kids calm and keeping them safe.”
Still, she said, her son can’t help but worry.
“He wants to know what’s going on, and he wants to know why people would do that,” she said. "And he wants to know if he’s safe at school.”
Police said they’re working to figure out who’s responsible for the prank calls.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
