More families reunite as Georgians get vaccinated.

While there seems to be a rise in vaccinations, local doctors say it's a tale of two different stories.
At Pebblebrook Senior Living about 98 percent of the residents have been fully vaccinated. In response, the site opened its doors for family reunions on Monday.
"Nothing beats being able to hold her," Bob Carr said. He hasn't seen his mother in more than a year, with the exception of video calls. And when it's only been FaceTime chats for 13 months, Carr says what a moment it really is to finally get the face time so many have been longing.
"I just told her 'I love you, I love you,'" Lionel Forstall cried, "Over and over again."
Forstall has been married to his wife for 65 years and it's been hard on the family with her in lockdown at the facility. But you don't have to be these lovebirds or other families reunited today, to know the gaps COVID created.
Fortunately, the distance is now shortened for vaccinated seniors. Pebblebrook officials said they witnessed the social distancing deteriorate some of the residents who've now bounced back after seeing loved ones.
"It makes a difference, it took a toll on everyone," Director Nadia Williams told CBS46.
Williams is grateful most of her residents got their shots with no delays. However, the same cannot be said for local physician Cecil Bennett.
"I would say about 60 percent plus of my seniors are still not vaccinated." Bennett, who is also a representative of the local medical association, explained too many of his patients are still dealing with hurdles from technology access to problems on the state's website.
"They're still struggling with finding a place to go to."
Offices like his have been dedicating staff to calling and attempting to book slots on behalf of seniors who've been falling through the cracks. Bennett says he is concerned that the influx of newly eligible younger people will make it harder for seniors to secure spots.
"So I'm telling the younger people do not get vaccinated before your grandma and grandpa."
To see far more reunions like the ones at Pebblebrook, local doctors like him are urging the community to assist as many others before themselves.
For ways to volunteer, click here
Newly released federal guidance outlines care facilities should allow indoor visits regardless of vaccination status of the residents or visitors. See here
