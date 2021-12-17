CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department's Gang Unit, ACCPD’s Uniform Patrol Division, FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force, and the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force recently arrested 3 known gang members as part of an initiative to target criminal street gang activity.
They arrested 29-year-old Rodarius Travell Favors of Athens; 19-year-old Fredrick Heard of Athens; and 19-year-old Maurice Hardy of Statham. They also recovered 4 firearms.
Favors was arrested for a Felony Probation Violation Warrant and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is on currently probation for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, which he has violated six times. Favors is out on bond for Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and Affray. ACCPD recovered three firearms in the course of Favor’s arrest.
Heard was arrested for a Felony Probation Violation Warrant and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is currently on probation for Aggravated Assault. ACCPD recovered one firearm in the course of Heard’s arrest.
Hardy is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Failure to Maintain Lane. Hardy is currently out on bond for Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Carrying a Weapon without a License, and Driving on a Suspended License.
Over the past two weeks, ACCPD has arrested 10 known gang members and seized 9 firearms, as well as drugs and stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.