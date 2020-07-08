ATLANTA (CBS46)—Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced a major residential apartment owner will open a second headquarters in Atlanta, creating 274 new jobs.
According to a press release, Common, a company which designs, leases, and operates apartments, is expanding its portfolio across metropolitan cities in the United States.
“Quality, affordable housing is critical to ensuring a livable and diverse community, and I'm proud to welcome this solutions-oriented company to Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Common's investment in the Peach State will help us build on a world-class quality of life for all who call our state home, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this innovative company creates for hardworking Georgians in Atlanta and the metro area going forward.”
Common, established in 2015, expects to add more than 15,000 beds under its management in 22 cities across the U.S., including Atlanta.
“I am excited to bring Common to Georgia and create a new headquarters in Atlanta, a city with world-class talent and a strong sense of community,” said Common CEO and Founder Brad Hargreaves. “This new location will allow us to invest in substantial growth while maintaining a high quality of life for our employees - all toward the goal of improving the quality of rental housing across the world. I look forward to growing with such a great city and am thankful Common gets to call Atlanta home.”
Individuals interested in career opportunities are encouraged to visit common.com/careers for more information.
