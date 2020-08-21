(CBS46)-- Several metro Atlanta movie theaters are opening their doors after months without business.
Horizon Village Cinema in Suwanee, Tucker Cinema in Tucker, and Merchant’s Exchange Theatre in Marietta are reopening Friday, August 21. Earlier this week, AMC Theatres opened a handful of locations in metro Atlanta, offering a $0.15 admission fee. Last week, Fayetteville's Cinemark Tinseltown opened with new safety and sanitation protocols for staff and patrons.
The re-openings provide a glimpse into the new normal for movie-goers. Each theater is opening with new protocol, including mask requirements and socially distant seating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.