DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—Residents in Georgia will have another option to get a copy of birth and death certificates in Georgia.
The DeKalb County Board of Health’s Office of Vital Records will open its newest office to the public today, officials announced.
The new office will be located inside of the North DeKalb Health Center at 3807 Clairmont Rd in Chamblee. Office hours will be on Tuesdays only, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
According to the DeKalb County Board of Health, as volume at the North DeKalb office grows, staff will be added to support operations.
“Expanding our vital records services to North DeKalb benefits residents in Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody,” said DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford, M.D., M.B.A.
“This new location will also provide residents in north Fulton County and western Gwinnett County a nearby alternative.”
Residents can continue to get a copy of birth and death certificates at the Richardson Health Center located at 445 Winn Way.
For more information, click on the Office of Vital Records: https://bit.ly/3agVUfo or call (404) 294-3783.
