ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention recommends everyone stay at home during the pandemic, but some people can’t resist the urge to go outside.
CBS46 found some people enjoying their afternoon under the sun while remaining socially distant.
“The quarantine is killing us so we had to just get out and get some fresh air,” said personal trainer Dexter Hampton.
Fitness gyms are shut down, so people are finding a way to get their exercise in. CBS46 cameras caught a group of eight working up a sweat while remaining a safe distance apart.
“We’re just doing some plyometric work, some cardio, doing a little resistance band work,” Hampton explained. “I think it’s good to get out the house and get your heart rate up.”
With golf courses and driving ranges closed, Samantha Gardella was working on her golf swing at Piedmont Park.
“I figured today is a beautiful day and before the whole state maybe goes on a quarantine or lockdown, take advantage of the nice day. I’m still being socially distant, haven’t really come into contact with anyone out here.”
Using a stone as a makeshift table, some Emory University School of Medicine graduating students found out where they’re headed for residency.
“I just found out that I’m going to do my internal residency at University of California San Francisco,” Madison Malone said.
Match Day is usually done through a ceremony but this year it was canceled.
“I think if anything, they need physicians there and I’m happy to be one of those people,” Malone said.
The CDC is pleading with people to remain at least six feet away from one another and to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
