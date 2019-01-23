ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Most people coming to the Atlanta area for the Super Bowl LIII will be traveling by airplane.
Airport officials said airports in the area will be ready to field the additional tens of thousands of visitors expected for Super Bowl despite the government shutdown.
Which has left critical airport personnel like Air Traffic Controllers and TSA Officers unpaid.
Atlanta air traffic controller Dan McCabe said the shutdown has forced them to cancel the meetings to plan for the additional 15 hundred extra flights per day.
“It’s going to be safe. It’s a very stressful situation because you are adding airplanes into a very busy market.”
He added they have brought in support staff to brief the controllers on the Super Bowl plans.
At DeKalb Peachtree Airport they wrapped up their final Super Bowl meeting, so they are ready to go. There are flight plans in place to ensure safety for pilots and passengers.
“Everything is factored out as far as logistics, we are even ready for snow and ice," said Director of the airport Mario Evans
