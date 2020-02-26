ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Environmental Protection Agency is expanding their lead contamination investigation after discovering that more than 1,000 homes could be affected in Atlanta's west side.
That number has steadily grown from 368, which was reported last months. As properties have been sampled, the EPA has used the data to guide CBS46's next steps as we continue to protect human health and the environment with our reports.
Based on the information gathered, the study area will expand by approximately three residential blocks: North of North Avenue, West to Oliver Street, South to Magnolia Street and East to the Old CSX Rail.
Since 2018, EPA has been conducting residential soil sampling in a section of English Avenue, which includes 368 properties between Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, James P. Brawley Dr NW, Cameron Alexander Blvd NW and the old CSX rail line.
EPA’s funding for the site is provided under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) or Superfund.
EPA has received permission to sample 130 properties thus far and, of those, 70 require clean up.
In 2018, an Emory University doctoral student shared data with the EPA, showing elevated lead levels collected from soil samples in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhoods. Research by the EPA led to the discovery of industrial smelting waste, called “slag,” on two lots near Elm Street.
Sampling is ongoing and will be used to evaluate the appropriate next steps to protect public health and the environment. There is a community meeting planned for Thursday, March 12th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta Leadership & Learning Center, 569 MLK, Jr. Drive NW in Atlanta.
