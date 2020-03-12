Papers on desks by window in classroom
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As fear over the ever-spreading coronavirus, COVID-19, grows in Georgia, so too does the list of metro Atlanta school closures.

Here is a list of all the school closures: 

Cobb County Schools will be closed effective March 16.

Atlanta Public Schools will be closed effective March 16.

Fulton County Schools will be closed effective March 16.

Dekalb County Schools will be closed effective March 16. 

Clayton County Schools will be closed effective March 16. 

Douglas County Schools will be closed effective March 16 through March 27th. Students are to return March 30.

Emory University has extended spring break for all students until March 22.

** Fayette County Schools have canceled classes for students Friday, March 13.

Beginning March 16 Hall County Schools will conduct school from home for one week.

The following University System of Georgia institutions will be closed on March 13:

Augusta University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia State University

University of Georgia

Georgia Southern University

Kennesaw State University

University of West Georgia

Valdosta State University

Albany State University

Clayton State University

Columbus State University

Fort Valley State University

Georgia College & State University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Middle Georgia State University

Savannah State University

University of North Georgia

State Colleges President Phone

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

College of Coastal Georgia

Dalton State College

East Georgia State College

Georgia Gwinnett College

Georgia Highlands College

Gordon State College

South Georgia State College

