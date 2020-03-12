ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As fear over the ever-spreading coronavirus, COVID-19, grows in Georgia, so too does the list of metro Atlanta school closures.
Here is a list of all the school closures:
Cobb County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
Atlanta Public Schools will be closed effective March 16.
Fulton County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
Dekalb County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
Clayton County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
Douglas County Schools will be closed effective March 16 through March 27th. Students are to return March 30.
Emory University has extended spring break for all students until March 22.
** Fayette County Schools have canceled classes for students Friday, March 13.
Beginning March 16 Hall County Schools will conduct school from home for one week.
The following University System of Georgia institutions will be closed on March 13:
Augusta University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Georgia Southern University
Kennesaw State University
University of West Georgia
Valdosta State University
Albany State University
Clayton State University
Columbus State University
Fort Valley State University
Georgia College & State University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Middle Georgia State University
Savannah State University
University of North Georgia
State Colleges President Phone
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
College of Coastal Georgia
Dalton State College
East Georgia State College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Georgia Highlands College
Gordon State College
South Georgia State College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.