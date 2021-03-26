After at least one tornado touched down in north Georgia Thursday into Friday, we're preparing for what may be another round of severe weather this weekend.
Saturday
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible (30%), but no significant severe weather is expected on Saturday.
Sunday
Another cool front will move into north Georgia Sunday morning and bring a line of storms.
We're not expecting the tornado outbreak we saw this week, but isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible with this cool front late Sunday morning through early Sunday afternoon.
Level 2 risk of severe weather
Metro Atlanta is already under a level 2 risk of severe storms Sunday, with the potential of isolated damaging winds along the cool front.
