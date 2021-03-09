More people are coming forward saying rapper "T.I." and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, sexually assaulted them.
Attorney Tyrone Blackburn says the newest set of accusers join others who say the Atlanta-based couple drugged them then took advantage of them.
Blackburn, the attorney who already represents multiple accusers against the hip hop couple, says 6 more potential victims have come forward since he began pushing authorities in multiple states to start a criminal investigation.
Blackburn's office says 5 women and 1 man have said they were sexually assaulted by the celebrity couple anywhere between 2008 and 2015.
Blackburn says so far, he's taken on one woman as a new client because he says he was able to corroborate her story. That brings his client total now to nine women who allege they were assaulted by either T.I., "Tiny" or a member of their inner circle.
The first group of women claim they were drugged and raped in incidents that go back as far as 2005 and many of the incidents took place in the metro Atlanta area.
An attorney for the couple, Steve Sadow, sent CBS46 the following statement in response to the new accusations:
“The Harrises continue to deny in the strongest possible terms these groundless and unjustified allegations. When Blackburn finally exposes his anonymous accusers to the light of day by revealing their names, we will be in a position to confront their allegations. Hiding their identities makes it impossible for me to do so now. We fully expect if the claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be brought.”
Blackburn represents another 3 accusers who allege the celebrities made "Terroristic threats" towards them.
