ATLANTA (CBS46) -- More grade levels will return to their school buildings Wednesday as the state's largest school district implements phase two of its three-part reopening plan.
Gwinnett County Public Schools welcomed back students in grades 2,3,7, and 10 whose parents chose in-person instruction. They will join students in kindergarten, along with grades 1, 6 and 9 who returned to their school buildings during Phase One.
If all goes well, Gwinnett County school buildings will welcome back students in the remaining grade levels Sept. 9.
Other districts that have opened up to in-person learning have faced problems with COVID-19 outbreaks leading some to shut down schools, at least temporarily. Other metro Atlanta school districts, including Fulton and DeKalb County, continue to pursue virtual learning as the pandemic continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.