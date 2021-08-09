ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department says the number of guns stolen out of vehicles across the city has now topped 1,200. And those are just the ones they know about.
Now, the department is making a public plea to keep your firearms safe and out of the hands of people who plan on doing harm to others.
"Irresponsible gun owners, and criminals with guns make our city unsafe. Leaving guns in your vehicle unsecured gives criminals more access," APD said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
Atlanta Police says there are simple steps that can be taken to ensure your firearm does not end up in the wrong hands.
- Remove guns from unoccupied vehicles or secure them with a gun safe or locking mechanism.
- Practicing responsible gun safety.
- Locking your vehicle at all times.
- Pay attention to your surroundings before getting out of your car.
"Together we can make and keep Atlanta safer," the post concluded.
