The rollout of coronavirus vaccines is only just beginning in Georgia. Monday the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) said thousands more shipments of Pfizer's vaccine, along with an initial allotment of Moderna's vaccine are expected this week.
Last week launched the inoculation of front line workers across the state. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities will begin receiving Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Dec.28, according to DPH.
"Georgia’s first allocation of Moderna vaccine is 174,000 doses and shipments are expected to begin arriving today through Wednesday. These shipments will be sent directly to providers," said DPH. A second allocation of Pfizer's vaccine, 60,000 doses, includes a total of 20,000 doses for long-term care facilities.
There are currently 746 providers registered with DPH to administer the vaccines, and more than 537,000 health care workers.
"As both Pfizer and Moderna are able to ramp up production of vaccine in the coming days and weeks, supply should better meet demand for each phase of allocation and administration. Until that time, providers and the public are urged to be patient as we work together to get vaccine distributed in the most efficient and equitable way possible," said DPH.
As of Monday at 5 p.m., a total of 1,258 vaccines have been administered in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.