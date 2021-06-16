CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County resident Elaine Minor says she wants Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill back on the job until after his federal trial renders a verdict.
She’s drafted a petition on change.org asking Governor Kemp to reinstate the embattled sheriff whose been elected several times by residents in Clayton County.
Minor wrote in the petition that “recent allegations involving the Sheriff cannot be used to overshadow or under value his success as our Sheriff. The law says that he is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.”
After four days, the petition had gained 1,500 signatures.
“I want to get the governor’s attention. I want him to know that we are not happy about that he’s voided our voice,” Minor told CBS46. “I think he is overstepping his grounds and I think that he needs to allow Victor Hill to have his day in court and move from there.”
Hill was indicted in April on federal civil rights violations of inmates for allegedly using restraint chairs as punishment
That ultimately led to a Governor Kemp suspending Hill from the job last month.
Minor is a former Clayton County employee and a former colleague of Hill’s. She says she is also a longtime resident who most importantly feels safe under Hill’s authority in the county.
“I’m not saying we don’t have crime. But, I am saying if you look at the Clayton County Sheriff’s office statistics, crime is down under his watch and that can’t be argued,” Minor said.
Rhonda Toney says she is on the fence about the suspension.
“If you’re cleaning up crime then that’s good, but if you are trying to abuse your authority then what makes you any better than you’re trying to get off the streets,” Toney said.
Minor says she hopes to get up to 100,000 signatures on her petition before sending it to The Capitol.
“There are people who are very supportive of Victor Hill and his tactics. He’s a really in your face type of sheriff, but that also rubs some other people the wrong way..It’s not a personality contest; if you like him or you don’t like him. But does he do his job? Yes.”
