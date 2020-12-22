More than 1.6 million Georgians, or approximately 22 percent of total registered voters, have already cast their ballots in the key Georgia Senate runoff election set for January 5.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, 1,678,624 Georgians have early voted or mailed-in their ballots as of Tuesday. Breaking the numbers down further, 1,057,526 in-person, early votes have been cast while 621,098 mail-in/absentee ballots have been accepted by counties in the state.
The more than 620,000 mail-in ballots accepted is out of a total of 1,331,838 mail-in/absentee ballots requested thus far for the January election. That translates to a return rate of nearly 47 percent with less than two weeks to go until January 5.
Looking deeper into the statistics, 54.4 percent of the in-person early voters have been non-Hispanic white voters, 32.4 percent have been non-Hispanic Black voters, two percent have been Hispanic voters, and 1.8 percent have been non-Hispanic Asian-American voters.
Similar to the general election, the early, in-person voting skews to older voters. Seventy-two-point-one percent of in-person. early voters have been cast by people over the age of 45 years old. Plus, despite the outreach to new voters, just 2.9 percent of the in-person, early voters are those who did not vote in the 2020 General Election in November.
The numbers for mail ballots are very similar to the in-person, early voting. The data shows 55.4 percent of the mail-in ballots have come from non-Hispanic white voters, 31.2 percent from non-Hispanic Black voters, 1.8 percent Hispanic, and 2.8 percent non-Hispanic Asian-American.
