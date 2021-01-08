More than 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, a new one day record in the state. Along with the record-breaking case count, the state reported 80 deaths and 391 hospitalizations Friday.
Overall, the state of Georgia has reported 620,247 cases of COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2019. The state has confirmed 10,180 deaths from COVID-19 along with 44,187 hospitalizations and 7,690 ICU admissions since the start of the pandemic.
The record numbers come as the state has the highest Rt rate, or effective reproduction rate of the virus, in the nation. Thursday, CBS46.com first reported on the state's high Rt numbers. More information can be found on the CBS46 COVID-19 Vaccine page.
This is a breaking news story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.