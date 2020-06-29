ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fire crews with Gwinnett County and Johns Creek were busy this weekend rescuing more than 100 people stranded on the Chattahoochee River near Abbotts Bridge.
At least 111 people were caught in Saturday's massive storm, said Gwinnett department spokesman Lt. Justin Wilson.
Wilson said the group was part of a tubing company tour that was spending the day on the river when the storm hit, causing the water to become turbulent.
No one was injured.
