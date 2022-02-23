CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – More than a 100 pounds of marijuana was seized in Clayton County following a tip from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 16.
The tip led the Clayton County Police Department Narcotics Unit to a home on the 800 block of Needle Drive in Forest Park.
During the investigation, detectives located two large orange containers under the car port of the home.
According to authorities, a total of 113.5 pounds of marijuana were seized during the search warrant.
