ATLANTA (CBS46) — New data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 110,079 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been destroyed since Dec. 2020 in the state of Georgia.
That number accounts for approximately 1.4 percent of the 8.5 million doses given during that time frame. According to the GDPH, the CDC estimate for vaccine wastage is 5 percent, putting Georgia well below that percentage.
GDPH says there are various reasons for vaccines to go unused, including when it is insufficient for use, spoiled, or expired. They say the agency continues to follow best practices for using every dose of vaccine possible.
They do admit that supply of the vaccine now exceeds demand for it but stand ready to vaccinate anyone who is ready to get the shot.
As of Monday, Georgia sits 44th in the nation in percentage of the total population vaccinated, according to Becker's Hospital Review. 3,982,670 people are fully vaccinated, which accounts for only 37.5 percent of the state's population.
