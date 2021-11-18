ATLANTA (CBS46) – The City of Atlanta and Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. were awarded a $16.46 million RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the construction of nearly two miles of the Southside Trail, according to a press release.
This segment of the trail is another critical step in connecting the Westside and Eastside Trails that span from the Southside Trail at Pittsburgh Yards® in southwest Atlanta to Boulevard in the southeast.
Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms said:
Thank you to the Biden Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Atlanta BeltLine, and other leaders for their partnership and investment in this transformative project. With this additional funding, the BeltLine will continue to connect our communities as we work toward our vision of One Atlanta.
The Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail supports the USDOT’s priority of reconnecting communities, stitching together neighborhoods on either side of Interstate 75/85, and across former railroad tracks.
It also passes under an active freight railroad and busy vehicular intersection.
The corridor will also provide a safe route for Atlanta Public Schools students.
"We are incredibly appreciative to the USDOT and our congressional delegation for the recognition and support of the Atlanta BeltLine,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine. Inc. “This project is much more than public infrastructure. With people at the forefront, the BeltLine is improving connections to jobs, schools, and opportunities, enhancing equity and mobility, and fostering culture.
RAISE grant funds will help close the funding gap towards completing the 22-mile Atlanta BeltLine multi-use trail loop. The grant will also leverage design and construction funding from the Special Service Districtband the Tax Allocation District.
“When we connect our communities with pedestrian and bike trails, we provide a pathway for residents to enjoy local green spaces and invest in small businesses,” said Sen. Reverend Warnock. “We bolster social and economic mobility for hardworking Georgians when we make strong federal investments in projects like the Atlanta BeltLine, and I look forward to securing more infrastructure investments like this one for other vital transportation projects in Atlanta and across our state.”
Upon completion of the Southside Trail, users will be able to travel on ten miles of paved Atlanta BeltLine trail from Washington Park west of downtown to Piedmont Park northeast of downtown.
A map and details on the unpaved portions of the Southside Trail can be found here.
