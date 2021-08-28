DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County, in partnership with the DeKalb County Board of Health and Medcura Health, administered 2,156 COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday.
The vaccination event featured guest appearances by renowned gospel singer Dottie Peoples, NBA legend Dikembe Motumbo, trumpeter extraordinaire Milkshake Mayfield, and award-winning gospel radio host Larry Tinsley.
The vaccination event began at 8 a.m. and county officials had planned to end at 1 p.m., but extended the event.
DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older at The Mall at Stonecrest, 2929 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038. All persons receiving a vaccination also received a $100 prepaid debit card.
MedCura Health performed free COVID-19 tests.
DeKalb County Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Larry Johnson distributed free school uniforms during the event.
