With a post-election audit and hand retally of statewide votes going on in Georgia, the Secretary of State's Office has again uncovered thousands of uncounted ballots.

During a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager at Georgia Secretary of State, said an additional 2,700 uncounted votes were found in Fayette County.

On Monday, the Secretary of State's Office reported a upwards of 2,600 uncounted votes were discovered in Floyd County. Sterling says the ballots going uncounted were due to "human error."