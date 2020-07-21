ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is no doubt that the Coronavirus is not going away anytime soon. Georgia State professor Harry Heiman is with the School of Public Health and has been tracking the data daily.
“We are beyond a crisis. The longer we wait to meaningfully act, the worse it will get,” Heiman said. “So, we’re now at about six times the number of cases per day that we were on April 21 exactly three months ago when the Governor announced in his press conference that we were going to open the state.”
The latest numbers for Tuesday show 3,413 new confirmed cases, 78 new deaths and 447 new hospitalizations.
“I think any way you look at this we’re in crisis mode and this is not just a crisis for a day, it has been a crisis escalating over the past weeks and months,” Heiman said.
During the past week there have been 25,025 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 200 new deaths and 1,629 new hospitalizations.
“Are the number of cases up because we’re doing more testing? Yes, except we’re not doing any more testing now than we were three weeks ago or six weeks ago, and we’re still having a significant rise in the case number.” Heiman said.
Heiman believes the state should implement a mandatory mask policy and take a step back from reopening to avoid community spread of the virus.
“This is a crisis out of control because we as a state have failed to put in place the policies and infrastructure needed to control it,” Heiman said.
Heiman went on to say we must act fast and act responsibly. We're averaging about 3,600 new Coronavirus cases a day during the past week, which has put a strain on some emergency rooms around the state, forcing them to divert patients to other hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.