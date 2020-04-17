ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Technology conglomerate Cisco Systems Inc. stepped up in a major way to help health workers combat the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia with a donation of 330,000 N-95 masks.
With personal protective equipment becoming scarce in hospitals across the state, the donation was welcomed by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) on April 15.
"These N-95 masks will help supplement Georgia’s supply and allow us to distribute more protective gear where it’s needed most – to those workers on the frontlines of our hospitals and nursing homes, and to our first responders who are helping keep Georgia safe,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
The southern state continues to see a rise in confirmed cases with more than 17,000 people infected and over 600 dead.
Cisco, along with other private companies, have played an essential part in keeping front line workers protected as the state prepares for a projected May 1 surge in coronavirus cases.
"The first responders at the forefront of the pandemic are true heroes risking their lives to care for those in need during this challenging time," said Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins. "I am grateful to all of Georgia's first responders and Cisco is committed to supporting them by providing them with the equipment they need to keep themselves and their families safe."
Companies interested in donating supplies can make arrangements through the GEMA/HS Vendor Portal Page here: https://bit.ly/3dAqfYX.
