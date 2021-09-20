ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Public Safety coordinated the 21st wave of its multi-agency crime suppression detail in Atlanta from Sept. 17 to 19.
The multi-agency detail included:
Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, and Atlanta Police Department.
Enforcement Totals During Sept. 17-19:
Vehicle stops – 500
DUIs - 15
Reckless Driving – 6
Citations/Arrests – 319
Warnings – 499
Pursuits – 6
Wanted Persons – 10
Stolen Weapons - 2
Recovered Weapons - 2
Impounded Vehicles – 23
Stolen Vehicles recovered – 7
Drug Arrests – 2
In addition to the weekend details, below are the combined totals of all 21 weekend waves of the crime suppression/street racing enforcement detail and the GSP Crime Suppression Unit’s efforts since April 2021:
Combined Crime Suppression Enforcement efforts since April 5, 2021:
Vehicle stops – 12,208
DUIs - 318
Reckless Driving – 227
Citations/Arrests – 8,503
Warnings – 9,283
Pursuits – 324
Wanted Persons – 212
Stolen Weapons - 67
Recovered Weapons – 58
Impounded Vehicles – 687
Stolen Vehicles recovered – 161
Drug Arrests – 108
