ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new Zillow analysis estimated that prior to Thursday's federal eviction moratorium extension, there would have been about 473,000 eviction filings in July and August, which is down nearly 100,000 from the original forecast in March.
More than 7 million U.S. renter households are behind on rent, according to Census Household Pulse Survey.
Despite the eye-popping number, the actual number of renters at risk of eviction is much lower and even fewer will actually be evicted, especially after news that the federal eviction moratorium has been extended from June 30 to July 31.
Here are the stats for Georgia, according to Zillow:
- 353,452 renter households in Georgia are currently behind on rent, 109,199 more than in March.
- Of those who are behind on rent, 18.4% believe they are very likely, 33.8% somewhat likely, 26% not very likely, and 21.4% not at all likely to be evicted.
- It’s estimated there are 150,342 renter households in Georgia that are at risk of eviction.
- The share of renters who believed they were very likely to be evicted in March worsened by 15.9 percentage points.
Zillow's study suggested the number of factors could be contributing to increased renter confidence from March to June.
Eviction moratoria have worked to keep people in their homes during the pandemic, and rental assistance programs have improved the outlook for some renters as well.
Continued recovery and reopening of the economy, targeted distribution of aid to the most vulnerable renters and the potential for structured repayment plans with landlords will likely keep many renters in their homes. And while the number of evictions post-moratorium will be elevated relative to historic norms, a large-scale evictions crisis remains avoidable due to these factors.
And after a year in which rents overall stayed largely flat in response to the pandemic, the rental market itself appears to be regaining its footing. Rents nationwide increased 2.3% from April to May -- the largest monthly appreciation since 2015.
The CDC signaled that this would be the last extension to the moratoria, giving landlords and renters some sobering, but necessary, notice that evictions are much more likely after July 31 and the opportunity to plan more clearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.