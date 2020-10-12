ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As early voting started Monday morning, almost 440,000 absentee/mail-in ballots have been accepted by the state of Georgia.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, as of Monday, a total of 439,018 ballots have been returned and accepted by counties/state. A total of 85 ballots have been rejected due to problems. Overall, more than 1.6 million ballots have been requested by voters in the state. Based on the numbers requested, approximately 22.1 percent of eligible voters in Georgia plan to vote absentee/mail-in and the current return and accepted rate of ballots stands at 27.4 percent.
In the metro Atlanta area, the breakdown of ballots looks like this:
- Cobb County - 166,135 ballots requested; 43,824 ballots returned and accepted
- DeKalb County - 161,008 ballots requested; 43,058 ballots returned and accepted
- Fulton County - 191,783 ballots requested; 44,094 ballots returned and accepted
- Gwinnett County - 150,870 ballots requested; 16,340 ballots returned and accepted
When breaking the vote down by race/ethnicity, Non-Hispanic White voters have returned 238,096 ballots compared to Non-Hispanic Black voters who have returned 147,651 ballots. According to the state of Georgia, 338,566 of the ballots returned came from people who voted in the 2016 General Election while 100,452, or 22.93 percent, came from people who didn't vote in the 2016 General Election.
Voters over the age of 55 made up the largest group of voters who have returned ballots, with approximately 336,675 of the more than 439,018 total ballots coming from voters above the age of 55. Finally, Female voters have returned more ballots than males by a 55.9 percent to 43.9 percent margin. Females also outnumber males in ballots requested by more than 55,350.
Nationwide, more than 9.3 million ballots have been returned and accepted by states, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Note, not all states are reporting their early voting numbers yet.
The next big date for the 2016 General Election will be Monday when in-person early voting starts across the state of Georgia.
