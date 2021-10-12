DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The school year got off to a smooth start in DeKalb County, but as seasons change so do the feelings of students and their parents.
Jeff Peters began questioning school officials after the district abruptly moved his daughter’s second grade teacher at Oak Grove Elementary last week to another classroom.
“Were the kids best interest put first when they made that decision? Or was it a budget decision?” Peters asked. “Our daughter was extremely upset and spent the rest of the day in her room essentially crying because she loved her teacher. Her teacher was a fantastic teacher who had bent over backwards for these kids during the pandemic.”
It turns out that DeKalb County school leaders moved 59 teachers in the district to balance classrooms due to a decline in enrollment.
A group of parents sent a letter to the Superintendent’s office expressing concerns about the emotional and psychological impact the decision will have on young children mid-school year.
The letter said, “for this to occur in such an abrupt, heartless fashion is unacceptable.”
“We want all of the students in the county to have a good situation at their school and balancing may be necessary but given what these kids have just been through with the pandemic, given the turmoil they’ve been going through as it relates to their school lives and for many of them their home lives too you have teachers who have bent over backwards and for a period of at least a couple of months they had some normalcy,” Peter said.
The District responded with this statement saying, “Many students are in classrooms that do not meet state guidelines; there are either too many or too few students enrolled. Through the school balancing process, the district will provide the necessary support to educate our scholars, as well as meet class size requirements.”
“It was awful to see these kids. You saw the kids in carpool, and they all had armfuls of baskets and things that they were bringing to their teacher because they were coming to tell the teacher that they thought they were going to have for another six months goodbye, hope to see you again, not sure I ever will,” Peters said.
CBS46 asked the District why they waited to do this in the middle of the school year and not at the beginning or end. They did not have an answer.
