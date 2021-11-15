ATLANTA (CBS46) — More than 500 arrests were made over the weekend during a multi-agency crime suppression detail in Atlanta, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
The multi-agency detail included the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Community Supervision, and Atlanta Police Department.
Enforcement Totals from Nov. 12 to 14:
Vehicle stops – 653
DUIs - 31
Reckless Driving – 11
Citations / Arrests – 481
Warnings – 583
Pursuits – 9
Wanted Persons – 15
Stolen Weapons - 5
Recovered Weapons - 7
Impounded Vehicles – 48
Stolen Vehicles recovered – 6
Drug Arrests – 12
In addition to the weekend details, below are the combined totals of all 29 weekend waves of the crime suppression/street racing enforcement detail and the GSP Crime Suppression Unit’s efforts since April 2021:
Combined Crime Suppression Enforcement efforts since April 5, 2021:
Vehicle Stops – 15,588
DUIs – 386
Reckless Driving – 280
Citations/Arrests – 10,834
Warnings – 12,096
Pursuits – 385
Wanted Persons – 282
Stolen Weapons – 88
Recovered Weapons – 101
Impounded Vehicles – 841
Stolen Vehicles recovered – 206
Drug Arrests – 146
Murder Suspects - 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.