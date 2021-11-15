Handcuffs

ATLANTA (CBS46) — More than 500 arrests were made over the weekend during a multi-agency crime suppression detail in Atlanta, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The multi-agency detail included the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Community Supervision, and Atlanta Police Department.

Enforcement Totals from Nov. 12 to 14:

Vehicle stops – 653

DUIs - 31

Reckless Driving – 11

Citations / Arrests – 481

Warnings – 583

Pursuits – 9

Wanted Persons – 15

Stolen Weapons - 5

Recovered Weapons - 7

Impounded Vehicles – 48

Stolen Vehicles recovered – 6

Drug Arrests – 12

In addition to the weekend details, below are the combined totals of all 29 weekend waves of the crime suppression/street racing enforcement detail and the GSP Crime Suppression Unit’s efforts since April 2021:

Combined Crime Suppression Enforcement efforts since April 5, 2021:

Vehicle Stops – 15,588

DUIs – 386

Reckless Driving – 280

Citations/Arrests – 10,834

Warnings – 12,096

Pursuits – 385

Wanted Persons – 282

Stolen Weapons – 88

Recovered Weapons – 101

Impounded Vehicles – 841

Stolen Vehicles recovered – 206

Drug Arrests – 146

Murder Suspects - 20

