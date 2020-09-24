SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dozens of cats rescued from a Sandy Springs home will soon be available for adoption through the Fulton County Animal Services.
Animal services were called to the residence in the 9400 block of Roberts Road for an inspection. Inside the condo they located 59 cats and kittens, and another 15 deceased cats in the freezer. According to officials the cats were living in unsanitary conditions.
The shelter is now urging people to consider fostering some of the cats due to limited capacity throughout the metro. If you can help, please sign up today at LifeLineAnimal.org/fostercats. If you are unable to help but would like to make a donation to the help support ongoing care for the cats and kittens, you can do so here: LifeLineAnimal.org/helpsavelives to support their ongoing care.
