ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As early voting started Monday morning, almost 440,000 absentee/mail-in ballots have been accepted by the state of Georgia.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, as of Wednesday, a total of 742,893 ballots have been returned and accepted by counties/state. Overall, more than 1.62 million ballots have been requested by voters in the state. Based on the numbers requested, approximately 23.2 percent of eligible voters in Georgia plan to vote absentee/mail-in and the current return and the returned/accepted rate of ballots stands at 30.8 percent.
The U.S. Elections Project has now added in-person early voting totals which showed a total of 242,727 in-person early votes have been cast in the first two days. Voters over the age of 55 make up 68.8 percent of the in-person early votes as of Wednesday.
In the metro Atlanta area, the breakdown of ballots looks like this:
- Cobb County - 169,222 ballots requested; 55,185 ballots returned and accepted
- DeKalb County - 162,808 ballots requested; 47,256 ballots returned and accepted
- Fulton County - 195,601 ballots requested; 53,163 ballots returned and accepted
- Gwinnett County - 153,742 ballots requested; 20,137 ballots returned and accepted
When breaking the vote down by race/ethnicity, Non-Hispanic White voters have returned 272,518 ballots compared to Non-Hispanic Black voters who have returned 165,507 ballots. According to the state of Georgia, 384,200 of the ballots returned came from people who voted in the 2016 General Election while 115,966 or 23.2 percent, came from people who didn't vote in the 2016 General Election.
Voters over the age of 55 made up the largest group of voters who have returned ballots, with approximately 377,281 of the more than 500,166 total ballots coming from voters above the age of 55. Finally, Female voters have returned more ballots than males by a 56.3 percent to 43.4 percent margin. Females also outnumber males in ballots requested by more than 241,000.
Nationwide, more than 13 million ballots have been returned and accepted by states, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Note, not all states are reporting their early voting numbers yet.
