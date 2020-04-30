(CNN) -- A new report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Georgia finds that significant racial disparities persist: More than 80% of the patients were black.
But there was no significant difference between black and non-black patients when it came to dying during hospitalization or requiring intensive mechanical ventilation known as IMV.
The report, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Wednesday, included 305 hospitalized adults with Covid-19, primarily in Atlanta. The researchers took a close look at the patients' characteristics and clinical outcomes, and found that 1 in 4 hospitalized patients had no recognized factors that put them at risk for severe Covid-19.
Data on race were available for 297 or 97.4% of patients in the study — the data showed that 247 or 83.2% were black, 32 or 10.8% were non-Hispanic white, eight or 2.7% were non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10 or 3.4% were Hispanic.
"Although frequency of IMV and fatality did not differ by race, black patients were disproportionately represented among hospitalized patients, reflecting greater severity of COVID-19 among this population," the researchers wrote in the report. "Public officials should consider racial differences among patients affected by COVID-19 when planning prevention activities. Approximately one quarter of patients had no high-risk conditions, and 5% of these patients died, suggesting that all adults, regardless of underlying conditions or age, are at risk for serious COVID-19–associated illness."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.