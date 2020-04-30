DECATUR, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: An employee is seen bringing to-go orders to the bar while wearing disposable gloves in Bad Daddy's Burger Bar as it reopened for dine-in seating on April 27, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp controversially eased the state's coronavirus restrictions, allowing restaurants across the state to reopen and offer dine-in service today, subject to 39 guidelines that include requiring all employees to wear masks, owners screening employees for signs of illness, and restrictions on the amount of customers allowed inside at the same time. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)