CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- More than 30 vehicles were involved in a wreck that shut down all the northbound lanes of I-75 from Jonesboro Road to Old Dixie Highway in Clayton County Sunday evening.
It took police several hours to clean up the wreckage and get the interstate back open.
There are no reports of serious injuries.
