CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities in Rockdale County seized more than 160 dogs from a home in Conyers, Georgia Wednesday.
Law enforcement came to the home and did cite the homeowner for the dogs. Officials said the property was overrun with dogs, but there were no signs of any criminal activity. The homeowner voluntarily gave up the dogs when officials came to the home.
The dogs were taken to the Rockdale County Animal Shelter and at least four rescue groups have come together to help take the dogs in. The groups include: Society of Humane Friends, Paws Atlanta, Perfect Pet Rescue, and Pregnant Dog Rescue in Griffin, Georgia.
The Rockdale County Animal Shelter is also accepting blankets, food, and other items to help with the dogs. Officials said the dogs could be available to the public in as little as two weeks but will be evaluated and treated before they are released for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.