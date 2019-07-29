ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There are now dozens of probable cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, as well as 11 lab-confirmed cases.
Monday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health said there are now 55 probable cases. Those are people who were sick with illnesses consistent with Legionnaires' but did not have laboratory confirmation. The department of health says that the number can change with more testing and lab results.
The Department of Public Health and the Fulton County Board of Health are working with the owners of the Sheraton Atlanta taking samples and testing them to determine where the Legionella bacteria that causes the illness is. More samples were taken on Monday. Test results take 14 days.
Epidemiologists with both departments have also been going over surveys filled out by people who stayed at or visited the hotel between June 12 and July 15 of this year.
Legionnaires' disease is a very serious type of pneumonia. Most cases are treated successfully with antibiotics.
The hotel remains closed.
Previous coverage: 11th Legionnaires' case confirmed in Atlanta
