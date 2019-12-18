BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday that GreenView Floors International, Inc. will establish its first United States manufacturing facility in Adairsville.
The company is a leading manufacturer of vinyl and laminate flooring based in China. This new Bartow County facility will create 238 jobs and invest $26 million in the city of Adairsville.
“This announcement serves as a testament to Georgia’s ability to attract investment from leading international manufacturers because of our No. 1 business climate," Kemp said. "GreenView’s new manufacturing facility will create fantastic opportunities for hardworking Georgians and their families, and we are thankful that they chose to invest in Adairsville-Bartow County.”
Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson made a statement expressing his gratitude for GreenView investing in the city. “GreenView, a part of the global company MGM out of China, will renovate a vacant building on Princeton Boulevard and revitalize the property. We are proud to welcome GreenView Floors to Adairsville.”
