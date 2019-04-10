Atlanta, GA (CBS46) More than 110 Morehouse College students have been displaced after a flood at the school's oldest residence hall.

A pipe burst around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night at Graves House on the campus of the college, impacting 15 rooms. 

The building, which is 130 years-old, was evacuated after water spread to other locations inside.

About 80 students have been allowed to return but others affected are currently staying in other halls on a temporary basis.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting those affected.

