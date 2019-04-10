Atlanta, GA (CBS46) More than 110 Morehouse College students have been displaced after a flood at the school's oldest residence hall.
A pipe burst around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night at Graves House on the campus of the college, impacting 15 rooms.
The building, which is 130 years-old, was evacuated after water spread to other locations inside.
About 80 students have been allowed to return but others affected are currently staying in other halls on a temporary basis.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting those affected.
Officials at Morehouse College tell me 110 students have been impacted and/or displaced at Graves Hall after a major pipe burst. They’re hoping to have 80 students back in their rooms by tonight, but many will need help after flooding. I’ll have updates at 4pm and 5pm on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/vYd1a1ROjJ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) April 10, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.