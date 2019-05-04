ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) According to Komen Atlanta, women in the metro area are dying of breast cancer more often when compared to women in America as a whole.
CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern attended the annual Komen Atlanta “More Than Pink Walk” at Lenox Square on Saturday and has the stories from survivors who attended.
Thousands of people showed up to walk and raise money for Komen Atlanta…and to honor those who we’ve lost to breast cancer.
“It’s our 29th event of this kind in Atlanta, and we’re here to raise funds and support to put an end to breast cancer forever,” said Cati Stone, the CEO of Susan G. Komen Atlanta.
Around 5,000 people walked 2.5 miles through Buckhead for the “More Than Pink Walk” formerly known as “Race For The Cure.”
“I’m a breast cancer survivor myself and I work for Komen, because Komen founded a drug that was used in my treatment that I would not have survived without, so I know our research investments are saving lives,” Stone added.
Komen’s Bold Goal is to reduce breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026.
“There are women right here in metro Atlanta who don’t have access to the breast screenings they need and we provide that for them,” Stone said.
The goal is to raise $1 million and use the money to support breast cancer research and provide services to people in the community who couldn’t otherwise afford them.
“Everybody that doesn’t have help, they can help them out with mammograms or whatever they need to have done,” said Cindy Anderson, a survivor.
Cati Stone, the CEO of Susan G. Komen Atlanta, says a lot of their work is focused on making sure African American women have everything they need to survive.
“African American women in metro Atlanta are 45 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than their white counterparts,” added Stone.
“They wait too late to get tested, and most don’t have insurance, so they’re scared,” said Colleen Beckles, another survivor.
Stone said the walk and the community rallying around those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer is a big step in the right direction in making sure they get everything they need to detect and survive the disease.
“It’s a thrill, the sun is shining and I’m grateful to live another day,” said Anderson.
