The peak of hurricane season is in early September, and this year there will likely be plenty of action at that time in the Atlantic Basin. The National Hurricane Center is watching several areas for tropical development in the next five days. At least two areas will likely become storms by the end of the workweek.
As of Monday morning, there are four areas that the NHC is watching for development. A couple of tropical waves near the African coast have a low risk of developing in the next few days. There are two other areas that have a better chance of developing into tropical cyclones.
A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea may become a tropical storm in the next 2-5 days as it moves west towards Central American and Mexico. There is a 80% chance that it develops into a tropical cyclone. This system does not look like a threat to the United States.
There is another disturbance near the Southeastern United States coast that will likely become a tropical cyclone as it moves into the Atlantic Ocean this week. It will stay well north of Bermuda and will likely be a no-impact storm as it moves into the North Atlantic.
Earliest N and O storms on record
It is likely that 2020 will give us the earliest N and O storms on record in the Atlantic Basin. The earliest N storm to date is Nate, which formed on September 5, 2005. Two days later Ophelia became the earliest O storm on record on September 7, 2005.
While 2020 has been historic for the number of named storms, most of the storms have been relatively weak. Four of the thirteen named storms have become hurricanes. Only Laura has become a major hurricane. Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) is a metric that calculates hurricane activity based on duration and intensity of named storms. Even with so many storms, the ACE for 2020 to date is about 1.3 times what it normally is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.