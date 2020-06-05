ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's twice-delayed primary elections are facing charges of voter suppression from Democrats and voter fraud from Republicans.
Far fewer voting sites and a flood of un-returned absentee ballots are making those challenges real threats. The last day of advance voting, Friday, proved that even the reality of rain did not melt voters' eagerness to cast a ballot.
Still, the predicted long lines at the polls Tuesday are putting many voters in long lines... today.
It's not just coronavirus making voters nervous. Many voters' familiar polling places are closed. About 20 percent of Fulton's polling sites are not where they used to be, affecting a quarter of a million voters.
Common Cause Georgia's new executive director Aunna Dennis fears the confusion and nervousness will harm under-represented voters.
"It hurts communities that are black and brown, it hurts low economical status. it hurts a lot of communities right about now," she said Friday morning.
Long lines are expected for another reason: Many new voters in Georgia, over two million newly registered since 2013. More voters, fewer polling places could easily jam the polling places on Tuesday.
Fulton County, the state's most populous, is condensing many former polling locations into fewer ones with more voters. The reason is in part coronavirus keeping schools and other public spaces closed. Some churches, formerly used for voting, are either under renovation or inaccessible to voters with special needs.
Here are two places high-frequency voters will find surprises.
In Midtown, five precincts are collapsed into a single polling site.That means 16,000 registered voters could cast ballots at voting machines set up at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park.
In South Atlanta, Grant Park, Mechanicsville and Summerhill voters will find a new single site for 8,000 voters. Ballots will be cast in the long-closed FanPlex near Georgia State Stadium.
