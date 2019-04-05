ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Coinfidence Financial Conference will be held April 12-13 to empower women with the confidence when it comes to money management and wealth building.
The conference, hosted by Amount Financial Services, reflects a growing trend of an increasing number of women teaming up to teach each other about personal finance.
According to New York Life Investment, 51 percent of personal wealth in the U.S. is controlled by women and is on track to be $22 trillion by 2020.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer speaks to the conference hosts about what's driving this increased interest.
