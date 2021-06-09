ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Morehouse College associate athletic director is facing aggravated assault and gun possession charges stemming from an incident last month.
Phillip Thomas, who also served as the school’s director of football operations, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on May 15th. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office records.
We are working to gather more information on this developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
