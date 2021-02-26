Morehouse College announces new online degree completion program

The battle for opportunity is paramount to winning the war for equality. Morehouse College announced that they are offering a new online degree completion program designed to help black men climb the social economic ladder.
“I’m like the reverse, I’m probably the first person in my family to not graduate college,” Bryce Adams said.
Bryce Adams told CBS46 News that wasn’t the plan. In the year 2000 he enrolled in the prestigious and historic Morehouse college. Adams explained near the end of his 5th year, only two classes short of his degree, his phone rang.
I got a call from Turner Broadcasting about an entry-level job at their Turner Networks sales division where I had interned the year before, and so I said hey I haven’t quite finished up college and they said We can still hire you,” Adams told CBS46 News.
Adams decided to accept the job, with the intention of one day completing his degree. However, as he turned that job into a successful career in marketing, he also moved out of state, married the woman of his dreams and started a family. All of which make returning to morehouse seem impossible.
“We all know the more education you have the more opportunity you have so my highway is not as wide as somebody who has a BA or an MBA,” Adams explained.
It’s a disparity that equates to dollars and cents.
“We know that the difference between having a college degree and only having a high school degree on average amounts to a $1 million difference in lifetime income,” Dr. David A Thomas explained.
Dr. David A Thomas is the president of Morehouse college. He told CBS46 NEWS there are around 3.4 million black men in the U.S. with college credit who never completed their degree. Adams is one of 6k who have unfinished college credit at Morehouse.
“They would ask me is there a way for me to finish, but I cant pack up my family and come to Atlanta for two years,” Dr. Thomas said.
That’s exactly why the college is launching a new online degree completion program designed to help men, particularly black men complete their degree.
“We will also continue to be selective, this will not be an open enrollment program. All the students will have to meet admissions criteria that demonstrate that they are prepared for a rigorous curriculum.
The program launches in August. Business administration will be the first degree offered. Dr. Thomas said over the next two years the program will expand to 6 degree options, and by year three the plan is to have at least 500 students enrolled. If you didn’t start your studies at Morehouse, no problem, the program will accept transfers from all collegiate institutions.
“if you want it, come get it. Don’t let fear hold you back.
Dr. Thomas added the application process for students will begin in spring. He said the cost to attend the program is 600 dollars per credit hour.
