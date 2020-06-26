Atlanta (CBS46)-- Morehouse College has canceled fall sports programs.
In a letter to the college community written by college president David Thomas, Morehouse has made the decision not to participate in NCAA or SIAC competitions this fall due to the spread of COVID-19.
The move impacts the cross country and football teams.
Thomas says the decision was a difficult one to make, but that the college's priority is the "health and well-being" of the students and staff.
Thomas adds no decision has been made for winter or spring sports at this time.
Read the full letter here.
