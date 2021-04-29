Morehouse College debate team pulls out of contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Historically black college debate team students at Spelman and Morehouse dropped out of a national debate tournament, after they said they experienced racist taunts during the debate that were glossed over.
Students from both colleges spoke with CBS46 Tori Cooper about what unfolded.
Students from both debate teams said by pulling out of the tournament they were able to protest a long history of racial inequity within debate tournaments.
As of now students have no firm plans on competing until it’s addressed.
“I feel disappointed, hurt, I feel talked over, I feel disregarded and as a black women going to a black college it’s kind of like what is this all for then?” Spelman Debate Team Student, Jalyn White said.
Morehouse Senior Debate Student, Daniel Edwards and White were both said they were at the United States University Debating Championship earlier this month.
“My debate partner experienced microaggressions, kids mocking their speaking style trying to create a characterization of their voices in debate rounds,” Edwards said.
Both students said their teams were asked to debate whether dark themes should be removed from kids movies, like Cinderella and Beauty and The Beast that have sad undertones.
“The words that the tournament used was, narrative gentrification, and so as my partner and I were reading this and we thought we were going to be debating gentrification. However, the way they framed it had nothing to do with gentrification as we know it, which is white people moving into black neighborhoods. It was about removing darker and disturbing images from the original narrative.”
White said moments like this further promote racist ideologies.
Student’s said tournament topics frequently become inappropriate and insensitive, without judges intervening.
“Everything from people stating in debates about education, that black people can’t be expected to attend four year institutions and graduate. To things concerning the fact that, why should we care that African American refugees are drowning in the Mediterranean. So this was really just everything coming to a head,” Edwards said.
“My students reported the equity problems they experienced at the tournament. The tournament promised a response, and then they didn’t deliver on that promise,” Morehouse Debate Coach Ken Newby said.
That’s when Morehouse students elected to drop out and issued a statement to the other schools and the equity committee spearheading Spelman and dozens of other schools from across the country to follow suit and stand in solidarity with them.
“Regis University, Yale, Harvard, University of Vermont. A bunch of other teams,” White said.
The tournament ultimately was cancelled.
The tournament issued a statement saying in part, that they take full responsibility for the anti-blackness that transpired during the tournament.
We reached out to the tournament for further response and never heard back.
