ATLANTA (CBS46) — Legendary Morehouse College head basketball coach, Grady Brewer, has died at the age of 63 following an illness.
Brewer, who has been on the Maroon Tigers bench since 1987, led Morehouse as its head coach for the last 21 years. His teams went 315-241 over that time span and he sits second on the school's all-time wins list, behind only Arthur McAfee.
Brewer is an Atlanta native and a 1980 graduate of Morehouse. He played high school ball for legendary high school coach Donald Dollar at Frederick Douglass High School.
Brewer won a state championship as a high school assistant coach at Atlanta's Booker T. Washington High School in 1987, before coming to Morehouse as an assistant coach.
Brewer is survived by his wife Loletta and three sons.
