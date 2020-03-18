ATLANTA (CBS46)—A local college is the latest to instruct its staff to work from home.
According to officials, all Morehouse College staffers, including the executive staff, will work remotely from home.
The decision was made to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The college also decided to move to online classes starting March 23, and cancel all events through April.
For more information, please check https://bit.ly/2TXDNpq
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.